Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez became the sixth member of the eight-man Home Run Derby field, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.

A switch-hitter, Ramírez was part of the 2022 competition at Dodger Stadium.

Ramírez, who will start at third base for the American League in the All-Star Game, is tied for fourth in the majors with 23 home runs and this season.

The New York Mets' Pete Alonso, Philadelphia's Alec Bohm, Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson, Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna and Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. previously committed to the July 15 event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Alonso will participate in his fifth straight Home Run Derby, trying to win for the third time.

The Derby will air July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.