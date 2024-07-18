BALTIMORE -- Jerry Walker, who at age 20 became the youngest player to start the All-Star Game when he took the mound representing the Baltimore Orioles in 1959, has died. He was 85.

The Orioles announced Walker's death Wednesday. The team later said he died Sunday following an apparent heart attack at his home in Ada, Oklahoma.

Walker pitched eight seasons in the major leagues for Baltimore, Kansas City and Cleveland. He made his debut as an 18-year-old in 1957 and two years later earned his lone All-Star selection. He started the second of baseball's two All-Star Games in 1959.

Walker's age of 20 years, 172 days broke the record set by Tigers outfielder Al Kaline (20 years, 205 days) in 1955. Kaline remains the second-youngest player to start an All-Star Game, according to Sportradar.

The second-youngest pitcher to start was Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who was 20 years, 281 days old in 1981. Pittsburgh rookie right-hander Paul Skenes (22 years, 48 days) started for the National League this week.

Following his playing days, Walker managed in the New York Yankees' minor league system and became a scout for them. He also worked as a pitching coach for the Yankees and Houston Astros.

Walker worked a stint as general manager for the Detroit Tigers in the early 1990s and later spent time in the front office for the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds.