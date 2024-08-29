Open Extended Reactions

Boston Red Sox infielder David Hamilton landed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, a day after fracturing his left index finger on a bunt attempt against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled infielder/outfielder Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester.

Hamilton, 26, is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 98 games this season. Entering Thursday, he ranked second in the American League and fifth in the majors with 33 stolen bases. In 113 career games, all with Boston, he has hit .235 with eight homers, 28 RBIs and 35 steals.

The 26-year-old Sogard made his major league debut with the Red Sox this season, hitting .227 with six RBIs in 12 games. In 96 games this year at Worcester, the versatile switch-hitter has hit .283 with 13 homers and 59 RBIs.

The Red Sox also sent left-handed reliever Cam Booser to Worcester on a rehab assignment and outrighted right-handed reliever Brad Keller to Worcester.