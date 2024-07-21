Mariners star Julio Rodríguez is helped off the field after crashing into the wall while trying to track a ball. (1:02)

SEATTLE -- Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez was pulled in the sixth inning of Sunday's 6-4 victory against the Houston Astros after he leaped for a flyball on a Yordan Alvarez RBI triple and twisted his right ankle on the pad of the center-field fence.

Rodríguez grabbed his ankle in pain and remained on the ground for a few minutes, but eventually walked off the field with Mariners trainer Taylor Bennett and manager Scott Servais.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said the initial X-rays were negative and that Rodríguez is day to day with a sprain.

Rodríguez was replaced in center field by right fielder Victor Robles, with Luke Raley going from first base to right field and Ty France entering the game at first base.

Rodríguez has been hot of late at the plate after a slow start to the season, hitting .459 with four homers and eight RBIs over his past 12 games, with a .524 on-base percentage and 1.389 OPS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.