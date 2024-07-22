Open Extended Reactions

The Mariners placed first baseman Ty France on outright waivers Sunday, sources told ESPN, cutting ties with the 30-year-old amid a teamwide offensive slump that has seen Seattle fritter away a double-digit-game lead in the American League West.

France, who two years ago made the All-Star team, struggled in recent weeks upon his return from the injured list after suffering a hairline fracture on his right heel. In the 26 games since his return, he has hit .159/.275/.227 with one home run and four RBIs in 102 plate appearances.

Rookie Tyler Locklear is expected to take over first-base duties for the Mariners. Teams can claim France and take on the remainder of his $6.78 million salary.

Unlike Toronto outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who was placed on revocable waivers and remains with the Blue Jays after going unclaimed, Seattle placed France on irrevocable waivers. Players outrighted typically can be assigned to the minor leagues, but because France has more than five years of major league service, he can refuse the assignment, and if he signs as a free agent, his new team will owe him a prorated portion of the major league minimum while the Mariners will pay the difference.

In his first two seasons with Seattle, France was a reliable middle-of-the-order presence for an ascendant Mariners team, posting an adjusted OPS 28% and 25% better than his peers. He regressed to a league-average hitter last year, and his recent issues were mirrored by his teammates.

On June 18, the Mariners were 44-31 and held a 10-game lead in the AL West. A victory against Houston on Sunday stemmed further erosion and lifted them back into a virtual tie for first.

Seattle has allowed the second-fewest runs in the major leagues, behind only Atlanta, but its offense has been the inverse, scoring more runs than only the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins, two teams destined for 100-loss-plus seasons.

France was far from the only player laboring. Outside of Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, the Mariners' best offensive player over the past month has been part-time outfielder Victor Robles, signed as a free agent earlier this season.

Among those who have had the most difficulty are Seattle's offseason acquisitions intended to bolster the team's offense: designated hitter Mitch Garver, outfielder Mitch Haniger and second baseman Jorge Polanco.

Originally a 34th-round draft pick out of San Diego State, France is an unconventional first baseman as a right-handed hitter under 6 feet tall. But he typically batted with a high enough average and struck out infrequently enough to warrant every day at-bats. Over 339 plate appearances this season, he is hitting .224/.313/.351 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs.

