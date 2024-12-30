Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Nationals are bringing back pitcher Trevor Williams.

The team agreed to terms with Williams on a two-year contract worth $14 million, according to multiple reports. The deal is pending a successful physical exam.

The right-handed starter spent the past two seasons with Washington. Williams made just 13 starts in 2024 while spending more than three months on the injured list with a strained muscle in his throwing arm.

Williams, 32, has a 4.30 ERA in 202 major league appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and Nationals since making his debut in 2016.

The Nationals brought back Williams not long after agreeing with first baseman Josh Bell on a one-year, $6 million contract. Bell returns to Washington after being traded to San Diego at the deadline in 2022 in the blockbuster that sent Juan Soto to the Padres. He has also since played for Cleveland, Miami and Arizona.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.