BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox, who struggled to find five dependable starting pitchers last season, are considering a six-man rotation in 2025.

"We have had some conversations," Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday in his first comments since trading for starter Garrett Crochet and signing free agents Patrick Sandoval and Walker Buehler.

"We're very, very open to a number of solutions," Breslow said. "I don't think it's possible to have too much starting pitching depth, and we know we're going to call on more than just five guys -- whether that's right out of the gates or at some point during the season. But the schedule early in the season potentially lends itself to maybe using a sixth starter."

The Red Sox entered last season down two potential aces, having traded eventual National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale to Atlanta just before right-hander Lucas Giolito blew out his elbow in spring training, causing him to miss the entire season. While the team hovered on the verge of contention near the All-Star break, its starting pitching was stretched thin in the second half, dragging down the bullpen with it and leaving the club out of the playoffs for the third straight season.

But Breslow has loaded up on starters this winter.

In a trade announced during the winter meetings, the Red Sox got Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for four prospects. The hard-throwing lefty was 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts for a Chicago team that went 41-121 -- the most losses for any club since 1900.

Since then, the Red Sox have also signed Buehler, a two-time NL All-Star who was on the mound when the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the World Series, and Sandoval, who is recovering from elbow surgery.

"I think it gave us a chance to take a really good rotation and potentially catapult it into an elite level," Breslow said on a call with reporters.

Buehler, 30, went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA during the 2024 regular season after missing the previous year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. But in the postseason, he was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and one save, coming on in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the World Series against the New York Yankees and retiring the side in order, striking out the last two batters to protect a 7-6 lead.

Sandoval, 28, went 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels before tearing his UCL in June on a pitch to Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. "We're hopeful he's going to be able to help this team in the second half," Breslow said.

The newcomers join a stable that already included Giolito, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello and Garrett Whitlock.

"We feel like we've got not just five or six starters, but eight or 10," Breslow said. "We've got to feel pretty good about where we are now."

Breslow said he will turn his attention to balancing Boston's lefty-heavy lineup and shoring up the bullpen. What's not on the table -- at least for now -- is trading 24-year-old first baseman Triston Casas, who batted .241 with 13 homers and 32 RBIs while missing almost two months due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.

"We're not shopping Triston. We're really excited for him to be completely healthy," Breslow said. "When you have really good young players, I don't think it's a surprise other teams may ask about him."

Trading Casas would allow the Red Sox to move Rafael Devers, who has committed 141 errors in 951 games at third base, across the diamond.

"Raffy is our third baseman," Breslow said. "That said, we'll be open-minded, we'll be creative in how we put together our best roster. But as things stand right now, Raffy's our third baseman."