        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          MLB offseason: Best, worst free agency, trade moves so far

          The Red Sox rolled the dice on Walker Buehler returning to form. Was Boston's signing among our favorite -- or least favorite -- moves of the offseason so far? AP Photo/Ryan Sun
          • Kiley McDaniel, ESPN MLB InsiderDec 30, 2024, 12:00 PM
            Close
            • ESPN MLB Insider
            • Kiley McDaniel covers MLB prospects, the MLB Draft and more, including trades and free agency.
            • Has worked for three MLB teams.
              • Co-author of Author of 'Future Value'
            Follow on X

          As we enter the final days before the calendar flips to 2025 after a rush of free agent movement around the holidays, it's a perfect time to take stock of what we've seen so far.

          A little more than $2.5 billion in guarantees has already been handed out to free agents this winter. Another billion is likely to be spent on a list of remaining players that includes Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso and Jack Flaherty, while the anticipated free agency of Roki Sasaki will ramp up in January.

          With the majority of the big offseason moves behind us while we wait for those left to find homes, these are among my favorite -- and least favorite -- moves so far.