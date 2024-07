Check out Yordan Alvarez's eventful afternoon as he hits for the cycle against the Mariners. (1:53)

SEATTLE -- Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez hit for the cycle against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, becoming the 10th player in Houston history to accomplish the feat.

Alvarez singled in the first inning, hit his 20th homer of the season off Mariners starter Bryan Woo in the fourth, added a run-scoring triple to center field in the sixth off Taylor Saucedo and completed the cycle with a double down the right field line in the eighth against Gregory Santos.

Alvarez finished 4 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored in the Astros' 6-4 loss to Seattle.

The 27-year-old Alvarez had the second cycle in the history of T-Mobile Park, after Miguel Tejada's on Sept. 29, 2001.

Before Sunday, the most recent cycle by a member of the Astros came on Aug. 28, 2023, by Jose Altuve against Boston.