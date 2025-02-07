Open Extended Reactions

Wade Boggs is cancer free.

The Hall of Fame third baseman made the announcement on social media Friday, five months after he revealed that he had prostate cancer.

"An extremely emotional day I can't thank my doctor's Dr. Engleman and Dr. Heidenberg enough also to everyone for your thoughts and prayers Debbie and I are pleased to announce I am cancer free," Boggs wrote.

The 66-year-old Boggs played 18 MLB seasons between the Boston Red Sox (1982 to 1992), New York Yankees (1993 to 1997) and Rays (1998-99).

A five-time batting champion and a 12-time All-Star, he was elected to the Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2005.

The Hall of Fame congratulated Boggs after Friday's announcement, writing on social media: "The best news for @ChickenMan3010."