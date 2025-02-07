Open Extended Reactions

Veteran first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, sources told ESPN, launching a comeback for the 32-year-old who sat out the 2024 season.

Mancini, who has played parts of seven major league seasons, missed 2020 after being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. He returned to the Baltimore Orioles in 2021 before being traded to the Houston Astros the next season and signing with the Chicago Cubs in 2023.

After signing with the Miami Marlins last year, Mancini was released toward the end of spring training and did not play the rest of the season. He continued working out in Nashville and will compete for a job with the Diamondbacks, who had the best offense in baseball last year and traded for Josh Naylor to play first base, with incumbent Christian Walker signing a three-year, $60 million free agent contract with Houston.

For half a decade, Mancini was a powerful right-handed presence in the middle of Baltimore's lineup. In 831 career games, he has 129 home runs and 400 RBIs, hitting .263/.328/.448 with a 110 OPS+.

Drafted in the eighth round out of Notre Dame in 2013, Mancini debuted in 2016 and by 2017 was a full-time player, splitting time between first and left field. His best season came in 2019, when he hit .291/.364/.535 and finished sixth in the American League with 75 extra-base hits (including 35 home runs) and 322 total bases.

Mancini will have plenty of competition for a roster spot. In addition to Naylor, Arizona has a loaded outfield, with Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Jake McCarthy, Pavin Smith, Randal Grichuk, Alek Thomas as well as non-roster invitations for Garrett Hampson and Cristian Pache.