The San Diego Padres are closing in on a deal with free agent outfielder/first baseman Connor Joe, according to multiple reports Friday.

Joe, 32, could help fill the club's hole in left field. Jurickson Profar, a 2024 All-Star, recently left San Diego as a free agent and signed with the Atlanta Braves.

Joe is a San Diego native who played at Poway High and the University of San Diego before starting his professional career. He was a teammate of future National League MVP Kris Bryant for two seasons (2012-13) at USD.

Joe was a first-round pick (39th overall) in the 2014 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and first reached the majors with the San Francisco Giants early in the 2019 season.

Joe didn't play in 2020 after being diagnosed with testicular cancer and undergoing surgery.

He spent the next two seasons with the Colorado Rockies before being traded to the Pirates.

He played the past two years with Pittsburgh and hit .228 with nine homers and 36 RBIs in 123 games last season.

Overall, Joe has a .242 career average with 35 homers and 141 RBIs in 438 career games.