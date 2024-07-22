The New York Yankees held a moment of silence before Monday's game for Rachel Minaya, wife of team executive Omar Minaya, who died over the weekend at age 55.

"The Yankees are devastated to learn of the passing of Rachel Minaya, the wife of Yankees Baseball Operations Senior Advisor Omar Minaya. To those closest to her, she was a loving and compassionate mother and wife, and a huge supporter of her family and loved ones," the Yankees said in a statement.

"In a very short time, Omar has become a beloved member of the Yankees organization, where he regularly displays his unique ability to connect with people of diverse backgrounds. Over the course of his distinguished career in the game, he has freely given to others with kindness and friendship, and in this unthinkable time, we offer Omar, his sons Justin and Teddy, and their family and friends our profound condolences. His family is an extension of the baseball family, and this is a loss that is deeply felt among all of us."

Rachel Minaya was found dead Saturday in the New Jersey home she shared with Omar Minaya, although he was not at home at the time, according to the New York Post.

A cause of death has not been revealed, although suicide was ruled out, per the Post report. The Minayas have two adult sons, Justin and Teddy. The Minayas were married for more than 30 years, per the report.

Omar Minaya is a senior adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, a post he started in 2023. He was GM of the New York Mets from 2004 to 2010 and later a special assistant with the Mets from 2017 to 2020. He was also GM of the Montreal Expos from 2002 to 2004 before the franchise moved to Washington.

"We were tremendously saddened to learn of Rachel Minaya's passing. Omar had a substantial impact on our organization and his wife, Rachel, was always by his side every step of the way," Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. "The Minayas have been dear friends of ours for years and we extend our deepest condolences to Omar's entire family and loved ones."

