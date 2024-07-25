Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Rangers activated Dane Dunning from the 15-day injured list Thursday and optioned fellow right-hander Gerson Garabito to Triple-A Round Rock.

Dunning was placed on the injured list on July 5 (retroactive to July 4) with right shoulder soreness.

He allowed one hit and struck out three batters over five scoreless innings in a total of two rehab assignments (one start) with Double-A Frisco and Round Rock.

Dunning, 29, is 4-7 with a 4.71 ERA in 15 appearances (12 starts) with the Texas this season. Dunning also missed time in May with shoulder discomfort. Over five seasons, Dunning is 27-32 with a 4.23 ERA in 113 appearances (99 starts) with the Chicago White Sox (2020) and Rangers.

Garabito, 28, posted a 1.35 ERA without a decision in four appearances (one start) with Texas this season.