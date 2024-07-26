Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Twins returned infielder Royce Lewis from his rehab assignment on Friday and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.

Lewis, 25, missed the Twins' last 16 games with a right adductor strain. He went 1-for-6 with a double in two games this week with Triple-A St. Paul.

Lewis is batting .292 with 10 home runs and 18 RBIs in 24 games this season with Minnesota.

In parts of three seasons with the Twins, Lewis is batting .303 with 27 home runs and 75 RBIs in 94 games.

Also on Friday, the Twins optioned catcher Jair Camargo to St. Paul.

Camargo, 26, is 0-for-6 with three strikeouts in five games this season with the Twins.