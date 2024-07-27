Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox acquired catcher Danny Jansen from the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, it was announced.

Jansen, 29, was one of the few starting-caliber catchers available on the trade market and joins a Red Sox catching unit that has been one of the most productive on the offensive side this season.

Red Sox infield prospect Cutter Coffey, a second-round pick in 2022 who has impressed in High-A this season, is going back to Toronto in the deal. He is one of three prospects included in the trade, joining infielder Eddinson Paulino right-handed pitcher Gilberto Batista.

While Jansen has struggled hitting recently, he has been a consistent power presence for Toronto over the previous three seasons, hitting 43 home runs in 754 plate appearances and slashing .237/.317/.487. His pull power -- all 55 home runs he has hit since 2020 have been to the left of center field -- could play particularly well at Fenway Park and help him improve on a .212/.303/.369 line this season.

The Blue Jays, who on Friday dealt right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia to Seattle, are pursuing deals for all of their impending free agents. Jansen is among them, and though Connor Wong is expected to remain the Red Sox's top catcher, Jansen will spend at least the last two months of the season in Boston -- and perhaps into October.

The Red Sox weren't expected to contend, let alone acquire players at the deadline, but have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball, sporting a 55-47 record and sitting one game behind Kansas City for the final wild-card spot in the American League.