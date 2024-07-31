Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Right-hander Michael Lorenzen, acquired by Kansas City in a trade from Texas, will join the Royals' rotation and start Saturday at Detroit, manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday.

Lorenzen will fill the slot of righty Alec Marsh, who was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Marsh, who appeared in 20 games this season (19 starts) was sent down to make room for reliever Lucas Erceg, who was acquired in a trade with Oakland.

Infielder Paul DeJong, acquired from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, was in Kansas City's starting lineup Wednesday at third base and batting seventh vs. Chicago.

Lorenzen went 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) for the Rangers. In his last start Saturday, he allowed four runs and five hits while recording only two outs at the Toronto Blue Jays. He then threw four innings in relief Sunday.

The 32-year-old Lorenzen was a first-time All-Star last season with Detroit and threw a no-hitter for Philadelphia after being traded. He signed a $4.5 million, one-year contract with Texas on March 23. Primarily a starter the past three seasons, Lorenzen is 45-44 with a 4.08 ERA over 361 career games (87 starts) with Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Texas, the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit.

Quatraro said Monday he looked forward to the "depth and versatility" the righty would provide.

Marsh, in his second season, is 7-7 with a 4.71 ERA through 101⅓ innings.

"What we think is the best thing for him is to maybe back off his innings a little bit," Quatraro said. "He's still going to start some innings down there, but maybe throw fewer innings at a time."

Quatraro said Marsh could be recalled later this season.

"Things change here minute to minute, so we're not putting any sort of timeline on it," Quatraro said.

The Royals entered Wednesday at 59-49, a 26-win improvement over 2023, and in the third AL wild-card slot.