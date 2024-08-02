Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed right-hander Bryce Jarvis on the 15-day injured list Friday with a sprained elbow.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

Newly acquired first baseman Josh Bell reported to the team and was in Friday night's lineup, batting fourth against the host Pittsburgh Pirates, his original team.

Jarvis, 26, is 1-2 with a 3.19 ERA in 44 relief appearances this season. He has not pitched since Tuesday's 17-0 romp against the Washington Nationals.

Bell, 31, was acquired at Tuesday's trade deadline from the Miami Marlins after Arizona lost starting first baseman Christian Walker to an oblique injury.

An All-Star back in 2019 with Pittsburgh, Bell is batting .239 this season with 14 homers and 49 RBIs in 104 games.

The Diamondbacks also recalled right-hander Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A Reno and optioned first baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith to Reno.