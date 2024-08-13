BOSTON -- The Red Sox placed left-hander James Paxton on the 15-day injured list Monday with a strained right calf, a day after he limped off the field in the first inning following a quick move trying to cover first base.

"MRI this morning, they got the results," manager Alex Cora said before Boston faced the Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game series. "He's in pain. We'll see what happens."

Paxton, 35, was on crutches after Monday night's game, which the Red Sox won 5-4 on Rob Refsnyder's walk-off single in the 10th inning. Paxton said his calf strain was "pretty bad" based on the MRI, but he's holding out hope he can return near the end of the season.

Along with Paxton going on the IL, the Red Sox made a handful of other moves.

Monday's starter, Brayan Bello, was reinstated from the paternity list, and they recalled lefty Bailey Horn from Triple-A Worcester.

Boston suspended outfielder Jarren Duran for two days without pay after he shouted an anti-gay slur at a fan behind home plate who heckled him during the loss to Houston on Sunday.

The Red Sox also selected right-hander Chase Shugart and catcher/infielder Mickey Gasper from Worcester.

In addition, they sent pitchers Brennan Bernardino and Brad Keller to Worcester and designated Jamie Westbrook for assignment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.