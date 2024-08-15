Open Extended Reactions

Worlds collided on Tuesday with the long-awaited meeting between Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy and Oakland Athletics shortstop Max Muncy.

Not only do the two players share the same name and profession, but they were both born on Aug. 25 and drafted by the Athletics -- nine years apart.

The Dodgers' Muncy was drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB draft, while the Athletics' Muncy was selected in the first round in 2021.

The Muncys, who have no relation, posed for a photo together before a minor league game between the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City Baseball Club and the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate Las Vegas Aviators.

"It was awesome," Las Vegas' Muncy told MLB.com. "Obviously, it's been a long time coming. ... Obviously I'm from L.A., so I hear about him all the time and I get all the questions."

The Dodgers third baseman has been on a rehabilitation assignment since May 15 due to a right oblique strain. The younger Muncy is Oakland's No. 8 prospect and went 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs in a 10-8 loss, while the elder Muncy went 1-for-5.

Tuesday's meeting marked the first time the duo had faced off on the field. The series between the Muncys will continue through Sunday in their only matchups of the season.