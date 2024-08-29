After leading the Cubs 10-3 through six innings, the Pirates give up 11 runs in the final three to blow their lead. (1:32)

The Chicago Cubs are one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball, winning nine of their past 12 games.

But there's something else burning in the Cubs' clubhouse -- a candle called "This Candle Smells Like Taylor Swift."

Chicago manager Craig Counsell received the scented candle as a gift a couple of weeks ago, he told Marquee Sports Network. Counsell and clubhouse manager Danny Mueller have taken the role of lighting it in Counsell's office before each of the past 12 games.

The new tradition has coincided with one of the best stretches of Chicago's season.

"We've gone on a nice little run here so we're going to credit Taylor Swift," Counsell said.

Hashmarks are included on the candle to account for how many times the club has lit it and won.

The Cubs are 6-1 in the past week and have scored 73 runs across those games, the most by any team during that stretch -- the next-closest team has scored 42, according to MLB Stats.

The Cubs' win on Wednesday required all of the candle's good fortune.

Trailing 10-3 in the fifth inning, Chicago strung together 11 straight runs to come back and defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cubs became the first team this season to come back from seven or more runs entering the seventh inning, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The last time any team did this was in 2018.

The $21 candle -- created by a Chicago-based business called "Candle Babes" -- burns for 50 hours and comes in a variety of fragrances including Beverly Hills and Cactus Blossom. With the Cubs pushing for a playoff spot, there might be more scents that could come in handy.