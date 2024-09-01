Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees reinstated infielder Anthony Rizzo from the 60-day injured list on Sunday.

Batting seventh against the St. Louis Cardinals, Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the 14-7 loss.

Rizzo had been working his way back after sustaining a right forearm fracture in a collision with Boston Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino on June 16.

The return of Rizzo was one of a few moves made by the Yankees on Sunday, the first day that teams are allowed to increase their rosters to 28 players.

New York also recalled outfielder Duke Ellis and right-handers Ron Marinaccio and Scott Effross from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated left-hander Josh Maciejewski for assignment.

The moves come one day after the Yankees optioned right-hander Will Warren and first baseman/catcher Ben Rice to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Ellis, 26, went 0-for-4 with a run in eight games with the Chicago White Sox earlier this season.

Marinaccio, 29, posted a 1-0 record with a 2.53 ERA in 14 relief appearances with the Yankees earlier this season. He is 6-5 with a 2.96 ERA in 99 career relief appearances with New York.

Effross, 30, is 3-5 with four saves and a 2.78 ERA in 74 career appearances (one start) with the Cubs (2021-22) and Yankees.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.