The Cincinnati Reds designated first baseman Dominic Smith for assignment Monday and recalled outfielder Blake Dunn from Triple-A Louisville.

Smith, who was signed by the Reds on Aug. 22, two days after he was released by the Boston Red Sox, was 5-for-26 (.192) in nine games for Cincinnati. The 29-year-old batted .233 with six home runs and 34 RBIs in 93 games with the Red Sox and Reds this season.

In eight major league seasons, Smith is a career .246 hitter with 64 home runs and 259 RBIs in 693 games for four clubs, including six seasons with the New York Mets (2017-22).

Dunn, 25, made his major league debut on June 4 and went 1-for-18 (.056) in 12 games for Cincinnati. He hit 23 minor league home runs last season and had seven homers with 34 RBIs in 99 games at Louisville this season.