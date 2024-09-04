Miguel Vargas and Andrew Benintendi collide while trying to catch Eloy Jimenez's popup, allowing three Orioles to score. Vargas was in pain but would stay in the game. (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox's nightmare season keeps sinking to new depths. Editor's Picks White Sox lose record 20th-straight Flexen start

What are the worst records in MLB history? ESPN 1 Related

Trailing the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, the White Sox were barreling toward extending an 11-game losing streak that's approaching two weeks in length. With a record of 31-108, Chicago is on pace to break Major League Baseball's records for total losses (120) and worst winning percentage (.235).

Even the routine has become comedic for the White Sox, who haven't won a series since the end of June. Such struggles were on display in the second inning of Tuesday's game at Camden Yards.

With two outs and the bases loaded, relief pitcher Jared Shuster seemed primed to escape an early jam when he induced a popup into shallow left field from Eloy Jimenez.

Instead, in the words of ESPN's Kevin Brown, the White Sox went full White Sox.

"Oh my goodness. The White Sox have just gone full White Sox."@kevinnbrown sums up the Chicago White Sox, who are on their way to a 31-109 record. pic.twitter.com/Or7vspU7js — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 3, 2024

The sky-high popup afforded three Chicago fielders the chance to get in position to catch the ball and end the inning. Unfortunately, more fielders only induced a worse result.

Shortstop Jacob Amaya wisely ducked out of the way of third baseman Miguel Vargas -- just in time for Vargas to run into oncoming left fielder Andrew Benintendi, leaving the ball to harmlessly drop in the middle of the collision. All three runs scored as the ball bounced away.

Vargas left the game following the collision because of an abrasion on his right eye.