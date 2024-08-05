        <
          What are the worst records in MLB history?

          The Detroit Tigers finished 2003 by breaking the the American League record for losses in a season. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
          Aug 5, 2024, 04:53 PM

          The Chicago White Sox are struggling during the 2024 MLB season. As of July 2024, the team was on pace to match the most losses in the modern era.

          If the White Sox extend their losing record into the fall, they could potentially join the list of teams with the worst records in MLB history.

          Check out the historical rundown below:

          Worst Records, MLB History

          (Min. 150 Games Played; W-L, Win Pct)

          1899 Cleveland Spiders

          • 20-134, .130

          1916 Philadelphia A's

          • 36-117, .235

          1935 Boston Braves

          • 38-115, .248

          1962 New York Mets

          • 40-120, .250

          1904 Washington Senators

          • 38-113, .252

          Most Losses in a Season, MLB History

          (W-L, Win Pct)

          1899 Cleveland Spiders

          • 20-134, .130

          1962 New York Mets

          • 40-120, .250

          2003 Detroit Tigers

          • 43-119, .265

          1916 Philadelphia A's

          • 36-117, .235

          2018 Baltimore Orioles

          • 47-115, .290

          1935 Boston Braves

          • 38-115, .248

