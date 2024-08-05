What are the worst records in MLB history?

Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox are struggling during the 2024 MLB season. As of July 2024, the team was on pace to match the most losses in the modern era.

If the White Sox extend their losing record into the fall, they could potentially join the list of teams with the worst records in MLB history.

Check out the historical rundown below:

Worst Records, MLB History

(Min. 150 Games Played; W-L, Win Pct)

1899 Cleveland Spiders

20-134, .130

1916 Philadelphia A's

36-117, .235

1935 Boston Braves

38-115, .248

1962 New York Mets

40-120, .250

1904 Washington Senators

38-113, .252

Most Losses in a Season, MLB History

(W-L, Win Pct)

1899 Cleveland Spiders

20-134, .130

1962 New York Mets

40-120, .250

2003 Detroit Tigers

43-119, .265

1916 Philadelphia A's

36-117, .235

2018 Baltimore Orioles

47-115, .290

1935 Boston Braves

38-115, .248

