What are the worst records in MLB history?

The Chicago White Sox are struggling during the 2024 MLB season. As of July 2024, the team was on pace to match the most losses in the modern era.
If the White Sox extend their losing record into the fall, they could potentially join the list of teams with the worst records in MLB history.
Check out the historical rundown below:
Worst Records, MLB History
(Min. 150 Games Played; W-L, Win Pct)
1899 Cleveland Spiders
20-134, .130
1916 Philadelphia A's
36-117, .235
1935 Boston Braves
38-115, .248
1962 New York Mets
40-120, .250
1904 Washington Senators
38-113, .252
Most Losses in a Season, MLB History
(W-L, Win Pct)
1899 Cleveland Spiders
20-134, .130
1962 New York Mets
40-120, .250
2003 Detroit Tigers
43-119, .265
1916 Philadelphia A's
36-117, .235
2018 Baltimore Orioles
47-115, .290
1935 Boston Braves
38-115, .248
For more MLB coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, rankings, recaps, stats, standings, scores, schedules, and more.