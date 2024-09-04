Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper left Wednesday's game at Toronto after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch. (0:24)

Bryce Harper leaves game after being hit on left elbow by pitch (0:24)

Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper left Wednesday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch.

Harper winced in pain and grabbed his elbow after he was struck by a 92 mph fastball from right-hander Bowden Francis in the first inning.

Harper stayed in to run the bases and played defense in the first and second innings. Edmundo Sosa pinch hit for Harper to begin the third and took over at third base, with Kody Clemens moving from third to first.

Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch on his left elbow in the first inning of the Phillies' game against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, and he left the game before the third. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP

Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber hit his 13th leadoff home run of the season against Francis, matching Alfonso Soriano's 2003 major league record.

A day after hitting three home runs, Schwarber went deep for the fourth time in seven at-bats and picked up his sixth hit in that span when he drove a 1-0 pitch into the second deck in right. The 416-foot shot was his 32nd of the season.

With the 44th leadoff home run of his career, Schwarber matched Brady Anderson for ninth on baseball's all-time list. Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is tops with 81, while Toronto's George Springer leads active players with 60.

Harper, 31, is hitting .282 with 26 home runs and 76 RBIs. He recently acknowledged playing through nagging wrist and elbow issues. He is in his first full season at first base after right elbow surgery caused a move from right field.

Harper returned 160 days after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Nov. 23, 2022.