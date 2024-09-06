Luis Gil punches out seven batters while allowing just one hit over six innings in his first start for the Yankees off the injured list. (0:27)

CHICAGO -- The New York Yankees have some work to do, general manager Brian Cashman said. At least for now, Jasson Domínguez is going to do his work in the minors.

New York is competing with the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East lead, and Domínguez, 21, is one of the team's top prospects. But Domínguez is playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while Alex Verdugo remains in left field with the Yankees.

"Jasson's doing everything he needs to do right now, and Verdugo's playing obviously better baseball recently," Cashman said before Friday's 3-0 victory at the Chicago Cubs. "So the evaluations that we're having with our field staff and player development staff and front office staff is just what is going to give us the best chance to win, and as of right now, we're staying pat with what we've got, but we're always in the position to change our minds at some point, too."

Domínguez homered for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday and Thursday. He was batting .313 with seven homers, 24 RBIs and 15 steals in 41 games for the Triple-A club before Friday.

Domínguez, nicknamed "The Martian," made his big league debut last year and hit four homers in eight games before he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. He was called up for the Little League Classic last month and went 0-for-4 in New York's 3-2 loss to Detroit, and then was sent back to the minors after the game.

Verdugo, who was acquired in a December trade with Boston, went 1-for-3 with a walk in New York's series-opening victory at Wrigley Field. The 28-year-old outfielder is batting .341 (15-for-44) in his past 12 games, increasing his season numbers to a .236 batting average with 11 homers and 56 RBIs.

When big league rosters expanded to 28 players Sunday, New York activated first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the injured list and brought up outfielder/pinch-runner Duke Ellis from Triple-A as part of a flurry of moves. But it kept the switch-hitting Domínguez in the minors.

"If he comes, he's got to play. He's not going to come here and just sit," Cashman said.

New York had dropped four of five going into the series at Chicago. Despite having one of the majors' best lineups, led by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, the Yankees were just 31-38 in their last 69 games after a fast start to the season.

Manager Aaron Boone is employing a closer-by-committee approach after Clay Holmes surrendered a game-ending grand slam in a 7-4 loss at Texas on Tuesday night. Holmes has blown a major league-high 11 saves in 40 chances.

Luke Weaver got a chance Friday, earning his first career save in his first opportunity in 199 major league appearances.

"I think the bullpen situation is, I think we have a lot of quality out there," Cashman said, "and Boonie's obviously, and his staff, with Matt Blake leading the pitching side of it, they're trying to figure it out ... what's the best lanes for everybody now, and if obviously you have to change things up, so be it."