Lane Thomas somehow drives in four runs for the Guardians without hitting the ball out of the infield. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- With his team on a record losing pace, Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said the "year has been very painful for all," in a statement released Wednesday afternoon after his team dropped its 114th game.

"Everyone in this organization is extremely unhappy with the results of this season, that goes without saying," Reinsdorf said. "This year has been very painful for all, especially our fans. We did not arrive here overnight, and solutions won't happen overnight either."

Reinsdorf, 88, commented publicly for the first time since last season, when he fired front office executives Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams, replacing them with then-farm director Chris Getz, who became general manager. The team lost 101 games last season and is on pace to lose 126 this season after being swept by the Cleveland Guardians this week. The 1962 Mets hold the modern day record for losses at 120.

"Going back to last year, we have made difficult decisions and changes to begin building a foundation for future success," Reinsdorf said in the statement. "What has impressed me is how our players and staff have continued to work and bring a professional attitude to the ballpark each day despite a historically difficult season. No one is happy with the results, but I commend the continued effort."

The White Sox have turned over much of their internal personnel recently, as well as their manager, Pedro Grifol, who was fired after less than two years on the job. Interim manager Grady Sizemore hasn't fared much better, with Chicago 5-25 under his direction. Getz has vowed to go outside the organization to hire the next permanent manager but that won't happen until after the regular season.

In the meantime, the team is dealing with increased media scrutiny, leading to its owner to comment publicly.

"I expect to have more to say at the end of the season," Reinsdorf said at the conclusion of his statement.