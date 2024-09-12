Shohei Ohtani pulls one back for the Dodgers with a solo home run vs. the Cubs. (0:34)

LOS ANGELES -- Shohei Ohtani, Tommy Edman, Will Smith and Max Muncy all homered for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opening inning Wednesday night, the first time that has happened in the franchise's history.

Ohtani led off the game with his career best 47th homer, a 405-foot shot to center field against Chicago Cubs starter Jordan Wicks. The Japanese superstar notched his 48th stolen base in the second. He's three homers and two steals away from becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history to record a 50/50 season.

"Every night I feel like he does something that we haven't seen," Muncy said, citing the 118 mph exit velocity with a launch angle of 19 degrees on Ohtani's homer. "I feel sorry for the fan that tried to catch it."

Two outs later, Teoscar Hernández singled and scored on Edman's homer into the left-field pavilion on the first pitch from Wicks. Edman, a switch-hitter, homered from the right side in the first and then went deep from the left side in the eighth, the first time he has homered from both sides in the same game. He also homered twice on two pitches against the Cubs on Tuesday.

"Tommy is otherworldly these days," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Smith followed with a 404-foot shot to nearly the same spot in left. Muncy came up next and sent a towering 401-foot blast to right field on his bobblehead night.

The four homers gave the Dodgers a 5-2 lead after the first inning. After blowing a 7-3 lead, they rallied to beat the Cubs 10-8 and avoid a series sweep.

It's the second time this season the Dodgers went deep four times in an inning. The first came on June 11 in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers in Los Angeles.

It's also the second time this season that the Dodgers went back-to-back-to-back in the first inning, with Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman doing the damage Aug. 31 vs. the Diamondbacks. They are the first team to hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the first inning of multiple games in a season since the 1994 Braves.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.