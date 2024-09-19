ARLINGTON, Texas -- Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette will end his season on the injured list because of a broken right middle finger after returning for only one game after he had been out more than eight weeks with a calf injury.

The two-time All-Star was put on the 10-day IL on Thursday, two days after he had been activated and played his first game since July 19.

Bichette went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Tuesday night against Texas. He was supposed to be back in the Blue Jays' lineup Wednesday, but broke the finger on his right (throwing) hand when taking groundballs before the game, and X-rays revealed the broken bone.

"When it happened, he still continued to hit and finish his defensive work and it was bothering him. He was frustrated," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "I do think he's in a pretty good place in terms of perspective and things like that. He was obviously frustrated, but knowing that something positive will come out of this."

Schneider said Bichette would see a hand specialist, but expects that the shortstop will be able to have a normal offseason and be ready for spring training.

Bichette, who made his big league debut in 2019, hit a career-low .225 with four homers and 31 RBIs in 81 games this season.

Toronto recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase from Triple-A, and he was active for the series finale against the Rangers. The Blue Jays got Clase on July 26 in the trade that sent Yimi Garcia to Seattle.