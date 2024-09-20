Open Extended Reactions

As we rank all 30 MLB teams in this final Stock Watch of the 2024 regular season, we can start to pen a few epilogues on a campaign that is nearly completed yet has so much left to tell us.

Like last year, we're using the September edition to identify the biggest successes and failures for each team this season.

There is no set criteria for identifying these developments. They can be a team trait or statistical category, something revolving around a single player or a position group or even something off the field. They can be an expression of resounding success or thudding failure, or they can merely be a result of bucking expectation.