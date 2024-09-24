To say that the 2024 MLB season has not gone the way of the Chicago White Sox would be an understatement.

With a 36-120 record, Chicago is on the cusp of setting the record for the most losses in an MLB season during the modern-day era -- the Cleveland Spiders in 1899 lost more games (134), according to ESPN Research.

The White Sox have lost at least four straight games 14 separate times this season, headlined by a 21-game losing streak that tied the American League record set by the Baltimore Orioles in 1988. Chicago won its next game, however, ensuring that they weren't alone on the wrong side of history.

A record number of losses can be exhausting for members of the organization across the board. The clubhouse has learned to cope with the season through humor, and the White Sox's social media team is no different.

In recent weeks, as the losses have continued to pile up, Chicago's X account has found comedic and creative ways to report its defeats.

Here's a look at the White Sox's final score posts -- or lack thereof -- since last Tuesday.

The narrator provides an update

Chicago had rare momentum heading into a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels last week. The White Sox strung together three wins in a row, tied for their second-longest win streak of the entire season.

That streak didn't last any longer though. The Angels defeated the White Sox 5-0, scoring in five straight innings.

With their win streak snapped, Chicago opted to focus on what could have been.

Narrator: the White Sox did not win 4 in a row 😑 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 18, 2024

Keeping it simple

Two extra-inning defeats on Sept. 18 and 20 prompted a new strategy from the social media admin.

Against the Angels, the White Sox took the lead twice in extra-innings, but surrendered it both times. Los Angeles ended up winning in the thirteenth inning, leading to a simple post from Chicago that went viral.

FINAL: the other team scored more runs than us — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 18, 2024

It was much of the same two days later against the San Diego Padres. Down 2-0, Lenyn Sosa hit a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning. However, an inning later Francisco Tatis Jr. hit an RBI double to win the game.

The White Sox went with a similarly brief strategy in reporting their close loss.

FINAL: the number of runs we scored was not greater than the number of runs they scored — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 21, 2024

Promoting the MLB app

Chicago's losing ways continued in San Diego. The White Sox suffered their 119th defeat, tying an American League record for the most losses in a season.

The posts from Chicago's X account dwindled substantially during this game. Typically, it would post highlights or pitching stats. This time around the account only posted the starting lineup then nothing for five hours until the game ended.

Instead of posting the final score, the White Sox directed fans to the MLB app.

FINAL: can be found on the MLB app — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 22, 2024

Utilizing a popular meme

Chicago tied the 1962 New York Mets with its 120th loss on Sunday, another defeat to San Diego.

The White Sox posted highlights during this game, including home runs from Korey Lee and Miguel Vargas, plus a solid outing from pitcher Sean Burke. But, when the innings came to an end, it was a familiar feeling for the ball club.

The social media team decided on a popular meme of a car taking a sharp exit off the ramp of a freeway. Typically a meme with only one road sign, Chicago's admin put its own spin on it, adding Chicago-centric details to report the loss.