What is the oldest MLB stadium?

Fenway Park and Wrigley Field have been home to their respective teams for over 100 years, making them the oldest stadiums in baseball.
Here's a look at each stadium in the league, from oldest to newest.
Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox, 1912
Opening day: April 20, 1912
Location: 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215
Capacity: 37,755
All-time HR leader: Ted Williams
Fun fact: The stadium's lone red seat is located 502 feet away from where Ted Williams hit a home run in 1946.
Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs, 1914
Opening day: April 23, 1914
Location: 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago, IL 60613
Capacity: 41,649
All-time HR leader: Sammy Sosa
Fun fact: Wrigley's iconic green vines were originally planted in 1937.
Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1962
Opening day: April 10, 1962
Location: 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012
Capacity: 56,000
All-time HR leader: Eric Karros
Fun fact: Elton John, Michael Jackson, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones are among the musical artists who have performed concerts there.
Angel Stadium, Los Angeles Angels, 1966
Opening day: April 19, 1966
Location: 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806
Capacity: 45,050
All-time HR leader: Mike Trout
Fun fact: The stadium hosted the 1967 MLB All-Star Game, which was the first Midsummer Classic to be played on prime-time TV.
Oakland Coliseum, Athletics, 1968
Opening day: April 17, 1968
Location: 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland, CA 94621
Capacity: 63,000
All-time HR leader: Mark McGwire
Fun fact: Catfish Hunter threw a perfect game in 1968 at the park vs. the Twins.
Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City Royals, 1973
Opening day: April 10, 1973
Location: 1 Royal Way, Kansas City, MO 64129
Capacity: 37,903
All-time HR leader: George Brett
Fun fact: The venue was originally known as Royals Stadium before being renamed in 1993.
Rogers Centre, Toronto Blue Jays, 1989
Opening day: June 5, 1989
Location: 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON M5V 1J1, Canada
Capacity: 49,286
All-time HR leader: Carlos Delgado
Fun fact: It takes approximately 40 hours to convert the field from baseball to football mode.
Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago White Sox, 1991
Opening day: April 18, 1991
Location: 333 W. 35th St., Chicago, IL 60616
Capacity: 40,615
All-time HR leader: Frank Thomas
Fun fact: The stadium's "rain room" provides mist for fans in the summer heat.
Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore Orioles, 1992
Opening day: April 6, 1992
Location: 333 W. Camden St., Baltimore, MD 21201
Capacity: 45,971
All-time HR leader: Adam Jones
Fun fact: The stadium is only two blocks from the birthplace of Babe Ruth.
Progressive Field, Cleveland Guardians, 1994
Opening day: April 4, 1994
Location: 2401 Ontario St., Cleveland, OH 44115
Capacity: 34,830
All-time HR leader: Jim Thome
Fun fact: A 455-game sellout streak at the stadium lasted from 1995 to 2001.
Coors Field, Colorado Rockies, 1995
Opening day: April 26, 1995
Location: 2001 Blake St., Denver, CO 80205
Capacity: 50,398
All-time HR leader: Todd Helton
Fun fact: The stadium has the highest elevation of any U.S. baseball field, at 5,200 feet.
Tropicana Field, Tampa Bay Rays, 1998
Opening day: March 31, 1998
Location: One Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Capacity: 42,735
All-time HR leader: Evan Longoria
Fun fact: The stadium set an NHL postseason attendance record in 1996, for a game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers.
Chase Field, Arizona Diamondbacks, 1998
Opening day: March 31, 1998
Location: 401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Capacity: 48,519
All-time HR leader: Paul Goldschmidt
Fun fact: The stadium's concession area covers nearly a quarter mile.
T-Mobile Park, Seattle Mariners, 1999
Opening day: July 15, 1999
Location: 1250 First Avenue S, Seattle, WA 98314
Capacity: 47,943
All-time HR leader: Kyle Seager
Fun fact: It's the only ballpark to host an interleague game on its opening day.
Minute Maid Park, Houston Astros, 2000
Opening day: April 7, 2000
Location: 501 Crawford St., Houston, TX 77002
Capacity: 41,000
All-time HR leader: Lance Berkman
Fun fact: The stadium is nicknamed "The Juice Box."
Comerica Park, Detroit Tigers, 2000
Opening day: April 11, 2000
Location: 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201
Capacity: 41,083
All-time HR leader: Miguel Cabrera
Fun fact: The stadium features a Ferris wheel.
Oracle Park, San Francisco Giants, 2000
Opening day: April 11, 2000
Location: 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107
Capacity: 42,300
All-time HR leader: Barry Bonds
Fun fact: Over 100 home runs -- "splash hits" -- have been hit into McCovey Cove beyond right field.
Sutter Health Park, Athletics, 2000
Opening day: May 10, 2000
Location: 400 Ballpark Drive, West Sacramento, CA 95691
Capacity: 14,014
All-time HR leader: N/A
Fun fact: Starting in 2025, the Athletics will play at Sutter Health Park for at least three seasons before officially relocating to Las Vegas.
American Family Field, Milwaukee Brewers, 2001
Opening day: April 6, 2001
Location: 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214
Capacity: 41,900
All-time HR leader: Ryan Braun
Fun fact: The stadium structure weighs the amount of 62.5M 16-pound bowling balls.
PNC Park, Pittsburgh Pirates, 2001
Opening day: April 9, 2001
Location: 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Capacity: 38,747
All-time HR leader: Andrew McCutchen
Fun fact: The park is the fifth home of the Pirates since 1887.
Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati Reds, 2003
Opening day: March 31, 2003
Location: 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Capacity: 42,271
All-time HR leader: Joey Votto
Fun fact: The first hit in the park was a double by Ken Griffey Jr.
Petco Park, San Diego Padres, 2004
Opening day: April 8, 2004
Location: 100 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA 92101
Capacity: 42,445
All-time HR leader: Manny Machado
Fun fact: The stadium's first baseball game didn't involve the Padres -- it was a matchup between San Diego State and Houston.
Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Phillies, 2004
Opening day: April 12, 2004
Location: 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Capacity: 42,901
All-time HR leader: Ryan Howard
Fun fact: A giant liberty bell rings at the park whenever a Phillies player hits a home run.
Busch Stadium, St. Louis Cardinals, 2006
Opening day: April 10, 2006
Location: 700 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63102
Capacity: 46,000
All-time HR leader: Albert Pujols
Fun fact: The Cardinals won the World Series in the park's first season.
Nationals Park, Washington Nationals, 2008
Opening day: March 30, 2008
Location: 1500 S. Capitol St. SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capacity: 41,546
All-time HR leader: Ryan Zimmerman
Fun fact: Inspiration for the park's look is taken from the East Wing of the National Gallery of Art.
Citi Field, New York Mets, 2009
Opening day: April 13, 2009
Location: 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY 11368
Capacity: 41,800
All-time HR leader: Pete Alonso
Fun fact: The park's famous "Home Run Apple" was first installed in Shea Stadium in 1980.
Yankee Stadium, New York Yankees, 2009
Opening day: April 16, 2009
Location: 1 E. 161st St., Bronx, NY 10451
Capacity: 46,537
All-time HR leader: Aaron Judge
Fun fact: Monument Park, the stadium's open-air museum, includes more than three dozen plaques.
Target Field, Minnesota Twins, 2010
Opening day: April 12, 2010
Location: 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis, MN 55403 Capacity: 39,504
All-time HR leader: Brian Dozier
Fun fact: In 2011, pine trees planted behind the center-field wall were removed because they caused sight-line issues for multiple Twins hitters.
loanDepot Park, Miami Marlins, 2012
Opening day: April 4, 2012
Location: 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125
Capacity: 37,000
All-time HR leader: Giancarlo Stanton
Fun fact: Fish tanks behind home plate were removed from the stadium in 2021.
Truist Park, Atlanta Braves, 2017
Opening day: April 14, 2017
Location: 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Capacity: 41,084
All-time HR leader: Ronald Acuna Jr.
Fun fact: The stadium features the largest canopy in baseball.
Globe Life Field, Texas Rangers, 2020
Opening day: July 24, 2020
Location: 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington, TX 76001
Capacity: 40,300
All-time HR leader: Adolis Garcia
Fun fact: The venue offers "The Boomstick," a 24-inch long hot dog.
