What is the oldest MLB stadium?

Fenway Park and Wrigley Field have been home to their respective teams for over 100 years, making them the oldest stadiums in baseball.

Here's a look at each stadium in the league, from oldest to newest.

Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox, 1912

Opening day: April 20, 1912

Location: 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215

Capacity: 37,755

All-time HR leader: Ted Williams

Fun fact: The stadium's lone red seat is located 502 feet away from where Ted Williams hit a home run in 1946.

Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs, 1914

Opening day: April 23, 1914

Location: 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago, IL 60613

Capacity: 41,649

All-time HR leader: Sammy Sosa

Fun fact: Wrigley's iconic green vines were originally planted in 1937.

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1962

Opening day: April 10, 1962

Location: 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Capacity: 56,000

All-time HR leader: Eric Karros

Fun fact: Elton John, Michael Jackson, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones are among the musical artists who have performed concerts there.

Angel Stadium, Los Angeles Angels, 1966

Opening day: April 19, 1966

Location: 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806

Capacity: 45,050

All-time HR leader: Mike Trout

Fun fact: The stadium hosted the 1967 MLB All-Star Game, which was the first Midsummer Classic to be played on prime-time TV.

Oakland Coliseum, Athletics, 1968

Opening day: April 17, 1968

Location: 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland, CA 94621

Capacity: 63,000

All-time HR leader: Mark McGwire

Fun fact: Catfish Hunter threw a perfect game in 1968 at the park vs. the Twins.

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City Royals, 1973

Opening day: April 10, 1973

Location: 1 Royal Way, Kansas City, MO 64129

Capacity: 37,903

All-time HR leader: George Brett

Fun fact: The venue was originally known as Royals Stadium before being renamed in 1993.

Rogers Centre, Toronto Blue Jays, 1989

Opening day: June 5, 1989

Location: 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON M5V 1J1, Canada

Capacity: 49,286

All-time HR leader: Carlos Delgado

Fun fact: It takes approximately 40 hours to convert the field from baseball to football mode.

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago White Sox, 1991

Opening day: April 18, 1991

Location: 333 W. 35th St., Chicago, IL 60616

Capacity: 40,615

All-time HR leader: Frank Thomas

Fun fact: The stadium's "rain room" provides mist for fans in the summer heat.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore Orioles, 1992

Opening day: April 6, 1992

Location: 333 W. Camden St., Baltimore, MD 21201

Capacity: 45,971

All-time HR leader: Adam Jones

Fun fact: The stadium is only two blocks from the birthplace of Babe Ruth.

Progressive Field, Cleveland Guardians, 1994

Opening day: April 4, 1994

Location: 2401 Ontario St., Cleveland, OH 44115

Capacity: 34,830

All-time HR leader: Jim Thome

Fun fact: A 455-game sellout streak at the stadium lasted from 1995 to 2001.

Coors Field, Colorado Rockies, 1995

Opening day: April 26, 1995

Location: 2001 Blake St., Denver, CO 80205

Capacity: 50,398

All-time HR leader: Todd Helton

Fun fact: The stadium has the highest elevation of any U.S. baseball field, at 5,200 feet.

Tropicana Field, Tampa Bay Rays, 1998

Opening day: March 31, 1998

Location: One Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Capacity: 42,735

All-time HR leader: Evan Longoria

Fun fact: The stadium set an NHL postseason attendance record in 1996, for a game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers.

Chase Field, Arizona Diamondbacks, 1998

Opening day: March 31, 1998

Location: 401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

Capacity: 48,519

All-time HR leader: Paul Goldschmidt

Fun fact: The stadium's concession area covers nearly a quarter mile.

T-Mobile Park, Seattle Mariners, 1999

Opening day: July 15, 1999

Location: 1250 First Avenue S, Seattle, WA 98314

Capacity: 47,943

All-time HR leader: Kyle Seager

Fun fact: It's the only ballpark to host an interleague game on its opening day.

Minute Maid Park, Houston Astros, 2000

Opening day: April 7, 2000

Location: 501 Crawford St., Houston, TX 77002

Capacity: 41,000

All-time HR leader: Lance Berkman

Fun fact: The stadium is nicknamed "The Juice Box."

Comerica Park, Detroit Tigers, 2000

Opening day: April 11, 2000

Location: 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

Capacity: 41,083

All-time HR leader: Miguel Cabrera

Fun fact: The stadium features a Ferris wheel.

Oracle Park, San Francisco Giants, 2000

Opening day: April 11, 2000

Location: 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107

Capacity: 42,300

All-time HR leader: Barry Bonds

Fun fact: Over 100 home runs -- "splash hits" -- have been hit into McCovey Cove beyond right field.

Sutter Health Park, Athletics, 2000

Opening day: May 10, 2000

Location: 400 Ballpark Drive, West Sacramento, CA 95691

Capacity: 14,014

All-time HR leader: N/A

Fun fact: Starting in 2025, the Athletics will play at Sutter Health Park for at least three seasons before officially relocating to Las Vegas.

American Family Field, Milwaukee Brewers, 2001

Opening day: April 6, 2001

Location: 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Capacity: 41,900

All-time HR leader: Ryan Braun

Fun fact: The stadium structure weighs the amount of 62.5M 16-pound bowling balls.

PNC Park, Pittsburgh Pirates, 2001

Opening day: April 9, 2001

Location: 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Capacity: 38,747

All-time HR leader: Andrew McCutchen

Fun fact: The park is the fifth home of the Pirates since 1887.

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati Reds, 2003

Opening day: March 31, 2003

Location: 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Capacity: 42,271

All-time HR leader: Joey Votto

Fun fact: The first hit in the park was a double by Ken Griffey Jr.

Petco Park, San Diego Padres, 2004

Opening day: April 8, 2004

Location: 100 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA 92101

Capacity: 42,445

All-time HR leader: Manny Machado

Fun fact: The stadium's first baseball game didn't involve the Padres -- it was a matchup between San Diego State and Houston.

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Phillies, 2004

Opening day: April 12, 2004

Location: 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Capacity: 42,901

All-time HR leader: Ryan Howard

Fun fact: A giant liberty bell rings at the park whenever a Phillies player hits a home run.

Busch Stadium, St. Louis Cardinals, 2006

Opening day: April 10, 2006

Location: 700 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63102

Capacity: 46,000

All-time HR leader: Albert Pujols

Fun fact: The Cardinals won the World Series in the park's first season.

Nationals Park, Washington Nationals, 2008

Opening day: March 30, 2008

Location: 1500 S. Capitol St. SE, Washington, DC 20003

Capacity: 41,546

All-time HR leader: Ryan Zimmerman

Fun fact: Inspiration for the park's look is taken from the East Wing of the National Gallery of Art.

Citi Field, New York Mets, 2009

Opening day: April 13, 2009

Location: 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY 11368

Capacity: 41,800

All-time HR leader: Pete Alonso

Fun fact: The park's famous "Home Run Apple" was first installed in Shea Stadium in 1980.

Yankee Stadium, New York Yankees, 2009

Opening day: April 16, 2009

Location: 1 E. 161st St., Bronx, NY 10451

Capacity: 46,537

All-time HR leader: Aaron Judge

Fun fact: Monument Park, the stadium's open-air museum, includes more than three dozen plaques.

Target Field, Minnesota Twins, 2010

Opening day: April 12, 2010

Location: 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis, MN 55403 Capacity: 39,504

All-time HR leader: Brian Dozier

Fun fact: In 2011, pine trees planted behind the center-field wall were removed because they caused sight-line issues for multiple Twins hitters.

loanDepot Park, Miami Marlins, 2012

Opening day: April 4, 2012

Location: 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125

Capacity: 37,000

All-time HR leader: Giancarlo Stanton

Fun fact: Fish tanks behind home plate were removed from the stadium in 2021.

Truist Park, Atlanta Braves, 2017

Opening day: April 14, 2017

Location: 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Capacity: 41,084

All-time HR leader: Ronald Acuna Jr.

Fun fact: The stadium features the largest canopy in baseball.

Globe Life Field, Texas Rangers, 2020

Opening day: July 24, 2020

Location: 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington, TX 76001

Capacity: 40,300

All-time HR leader: Adolis Garcia

Fun fact: The venue offers "The Boomstick," a 24-inch long hot dog.

