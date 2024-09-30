What are the longest postseason droughts in MLB history?

Open Extended Reactions

In September 2024, the Detroit Tigers clinched their first postseason berth since 2014, ending one of the longest active postseason droughts in baseball. The Los Angeles Angels now hold the longest active postseason drought, missing the playoffs since 2014. Since 1969, the Washington Nationals (formerly Montreal Expos) hold the record for the longest MLB postseason drought, missing October baseball from 1982-2011.

Here are other MLB teams that have gone the longest without making it to the playoffs.

Longest active postseason droughts

1. Los Angeles Angels: Since 2014

2. Pittsburgh Pirates: Since 2015

3. Colorado Rockies: Since 2018

Longest postseason droughts since 1969

1. Washington Nationals (Montreal Expos): 29 (1982-2011)

2. Kansas City Royals: 27 (1986-2013)

3. Texas Rangers: 26 (1969-1995)

4. Cleveland Guardians (Cleveland Indians): 25 (1969-1993)

5. Milwaukee Brewers: 24 (1983-2007)

