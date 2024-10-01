Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Dan Iassogna, Alfonso Márquez, Bill Miller and Alan Porter will be the umpire crew chiefs for baseball's wild card series this week, with Iassogna and Porter serving in the role for the second straight year.

All crew chiefs will be at third base for the openers and will not work behind the plate during the round, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.

Márquez will work the Detroit Tigers' series at the Houston Astros, joined by Tony Randazzo behind the plate, Jordan Baker at first, Will Little at second, Jeremie Rehak in left and Junior Valentine in right.

Umpires rotate from right field to left and then clockwise around the bases starting at third, meaning an umpire who is at second for the opener will be behind the plate for a potential third game of the best-of-three wild card series.

Miller will work the Kansas City Royals' series at the Baltimore Orioles, joined by Ryan Additon behind the plate, Ben May at first, Nic Lentz at second, David Rackley in left and Malachi Moore in right.

Porter will officiate the New York Mets' series at the Milwaukee Brewers, joined by Alex Tosi behind the plate, Chris Segal at first, Vic Carapazza at second, Mike Estabrook in left and Brennan Miller in right.

Iassogna will work the Atlanta Braves' series at the San Diego Padres, joined by Nestor Ceja behind the plate, Phil Cuzzi at first, Jansen Visconti at second, Mark Wegner in left and Erich Bacchus in right.

Bruce Dreckman, Manny Gonzalez, D.J. Reyburn and Stu Scheurwater will be the replay umpires at the video center in the commissioner's office.

Bacchus, Miller, Moore and Valentine will make their postseason on-field debuts. Miller and Valentine worked as postseason replay umpires last year.