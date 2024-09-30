Francisco Lindor crushes a two-run home run to give the Mets a 8-7 lead in the top of the ninth inning. (0:52)

Francisco Lindor clobbers a 2-run HR in the 9th inning to retake the lead for the Mets (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Francisco Lindor belted a two-run home run in the ninth inning as the New York Mets clinched a National League wild-card playoff berth with a wild 8-7 victory against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader.

It was Game 161 of 162 for both teams, being played as a high-stakes doubleheader on the day after the scheduled end of the regular season. The games are a makeup for the two wiped out last week by Hurricane Helene.

The Braves appeared to be cruising to victory, leading 3-0 before a seesaw eighth inning began.

The Mets posted six runs in the top of the inning, punctuated by Brandon Nimmo's two-run home run. Braves closer Raisel Iglesias gave up the homer and was pulled after 12 pitches, keeping alive the chance that he could appear in Game 2 for Atlanta.

The Braves surged back with four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, capped by Ozzie Albies' three-run double with two outs off Mets closer Edwin Diaz for a 7-6 lead.

That only set the stage for Lindor's heroics in the ninth inning.

Starling Marte singled with one out off Pierce Johnson and Lindor delivered his 33rd homer -- a drive into the Braves' bullpen in right-center -- as the Mets advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. The team has won only one playoff game since their World Series appearance in 2015.

"It's not the end of the road for us but gosh, dang, does it feel good," Nimmo said.

Edwin Diaz (6-4) earned the Game 1 win with a season-high 40 pitches despite giving up Albies' go-ahead hit, which came after the Mets closer failed to cover first on a play that allowed Jarred Kelenic to reach on a two-out infield hit.

Diaz said he demanded to return to the mound for the ninth inning.

"I don't care what you say, I'm going back out," he recalled telling manager Carlos Mendoza.

The Braves had the potential tying run at second in the ninth, but Díaz struck out Ramon Laureano and retired Travis d'Arnaud on a grounder to shortstop.

Díaz slammed his glove to the ground and the Mets celebrated briefly behind the mound after becoming baseball's latest playoff team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.