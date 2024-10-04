The Tigers celebrate advancing to the ALDS after topping the Astros in the wild-card round to snap Houston's seven-year ALCS streak. (0:42)

CLEVELAND -- It worked once, so why not try it again?

That's the attitude the Detroit Tigers are taking in tabbing lefty Tyler Holton to start Game 1 of their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Holton, 28, started the Game 2 clincher against the Houston Astros in the wild-card round Wednesday, won by the Tigers 5-2. He pitched one inning in that game and is likely to do the same Saturday. Holton will be the fourth pitcher in the past 10 postseasons to start back-to-back postseason games, according to ESPN Research.

"As usual, we're going to go a lot of different ways," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said in making the announcement. "We're going to use our relievers as we need to, and having an extra off day between those games is probably an advantage for every single pitcher in this series, including our guys."

Game 2 isn't until Monday which is followed by another day off as the series shifts to Detroit. Holton appeared in 66 games during the regular season, making nine starts but overall throwing just 94.1 innings. He has thrown 18.2 shutout innings against the Guardians over the past two seasons.

"The slow heartbeat allows me to deploy him at any time," Hinch said. "I think he's pitched in every inning, including the 10th."

Holton was asked what it's like starting a playoff game.

"Mentally, it was not any different for my preparation, but it was very special," he said.

He'll be opposed by righty Tanner Bibee, who is making his first career postseason appearance after finishing second in AL Rookie of the Year voting last season.

"I feel like it didn't really hit me until I figured out who we were playing, and once Detroit won that series, it was like, 'Oh, this is getting real,'" Bibee said Friday. "And I've had butterflies ever since, and it's really exciting. ... I'm excited to feel the energy."

Bibee went 12-8 with a 3.47 ERA over 31 starts this season -- four of them against the Tigers. He was 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in those four outings.

"It's a very different team [from earlier in the year]," Bibee said. "I've faced them. They've faced me. I feel like it's not really an advantage or disadvantage."

Hinch said Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal will start Game 2 for the Tigers, while the Guardians have yet to name a starting pitcher for Monday's contest.