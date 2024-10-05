Open Extended Reactions

Now that the quick-hitting wild-card round has passed, it's time for the eight remaining World Series hopefuls to take the field in the 2024 MLB division series.

As we get deeper into the MLB playoffs, the series get longer, the pressure increases -- and each team's biggest strengths and weaknesses are highlighted even more.

With that in mind, we have identified eight key components of October baseball that will shape the rest of the postseason, and asked ESPN MLB experts Jeff Passan and David Schoenfield to find the teams that excel -- or have the most to worry about -- in every category. Here are eight areas that will make (or break) each team's World Series hopes.