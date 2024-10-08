Dave Roberts says Manny Machado's throw to the Dodgers dugout was "disrespectful" and believes there was intent behind it. (0:29)

SAN DIEGO -- The baseball that San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado threw toward the Dodgers' dugout Sunday night -- triggering another heated back-and-forth between him and Los Angeles pitcher Jack Flaherty -- landed in the vicinity of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts, speaking before his team's workout Monday, said he didn't notice it initially but later reviewed an internal video of the throw.

"It was unsettling," Roberts said. "Obviously I have a relationship with Manny from years past. There was intent behind it. It didn't almost hit me because there was a net. And that was very bothersome. If it was intended at me, I would be very -- it's pretty disrespectful. So, I don't know his intent. I don't want to speak for him. But I did see the video. And the ball was directed at me with something behind it. But I don't know what led to that."

Major League Baseball has been in touch with the Dodgers' security staff and asked for footage of the incident, sources told ESPN, though any punishment seems unlikely. A video showing what appeared to be the incident in question has been seen on social media.

After Sunday's Game 2 -- a 10-2 win by the Padres that evened the National League Division Series at a game apiece -- Machado accused Flaherty of hitting San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. on purpose to begin the sixth inning, an accusation Flaherty vehemently denied. Two batters later, Flaherty struck out Machado and afterward yelled in his direction, telling him to "sit the f--- down."

Machado did not seem bothered by Flaherty's reaction, instead chalking it up to "competition." But the two exchanged words when Machado came back onto the field for defense in the bottom of the sixth, seemingly challenging each other to a postgame fight. Flaherty later revealed he was angry that Machado threw a baseball into the Dodgers' dugout.

Machado initially dismissed the accusation, saying he constantly tosses baseballs into dugouts after pre-inning warmups conclude. But people on the Dodgers who either saw the throw or watched a video feed of it say it was thrown firmly, bouncing before hitting the netting that resides directly in front of where Roberts sits during games, on the home-plate end of the dugout. Machado downplayed the throw on Sunday night but also seemed to hint at his intentions when asked if it's normal for him to throw unneeded baseballs into the dugout of an opposing team.

"Both dugouts," Machado said. "They have foul balls, you throw the ball back in there. I mean, when you try to hit our best hitter. Right? Get him out. If you can't get him out, don't hit him. Right? They have the best player in the game, right? [Shohei] Ohtani? We don't go out there and try to hit Ohtani. We try to get him out. Don't go out there and try to hit my guy."

Before signing the first of two long-term contracts with the Padres, Machado played for the Dodgers in the stretch run of the 2018 season, coming over from the Baltimore Orioles to replace injured Corey Seager at shortstop. The Dodgers did not engage with Machado when he became a free agent the ensuing offseason.

Asked if he had any dialogue with Machado before he threw a baseball in his direction, Roberts said: "The only dialogue I had was he was chirping at Jack. And I looked at him and shook my head, making a point that we wouldn't hit him on purpose to lead off an inning being down two runs."

"I think he's using it as fuel," Roberts added. "As a baseball person, anyone understands that you don't do that, intentionally put the leadoff man on base with 3-4-5 coming up behind. It just makes no sense."

Flaherty struck an apologetic tone Monday, acknowledging that "things got out of hand" between him and Machado, adding: "I wish I would've just let it go."

Machado addressed reporters before Roberts' comments and was not made available afterward. Through a third party, Machado told The San Diego Union Tribune: "I spoke about this last night after the game. I've already turned the page, and I'm just looking forward to playing in front of our fans tomorrow and preparing for another tough battle against a very good team."