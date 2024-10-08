Open Extended Reactions

The Colorado Rockies, after a second straight season with 100-plus losses, have extended manager Bud Black's contract through the 2025 season, it was announced Tuesday.

Bullpen coach Reid Cornelius and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere will not return to the team.

"While our recent results on the field did not meet expectations, we believe this team is heading in the right direction with the growth of very talented young players," Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said. "Our organization is committed to giving our fans the winning team that they deserve.

"We believe the foundation we're building with our core roster and our farm system, along with Buddy's skills, experience and knowledge are instrumental in achieving our goal of playing games in October."

Black, 67, has a record of 537-657 over eight seasons with the Rockies, the most games and wins for any skipper in the franchise's history. Colorado made consecutive playoff appearances in 2017-18, the only time in team history the club reached the postseason in back-to-back years.

The Rockies finished 61-101 this season after going 59-103 in 2023.

Black managed the San Diego Padres from 2007 to 2015 and has an overall record of 1,186-1,370 (.464). He was named the National League Manager of the Year in 2010.

