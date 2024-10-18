Max Muncy's single takes him to 12 straight plate appearances of reaching base safely, the longest single postseason streak of all time. (0:24)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy set a Major League Baseball postseason record Thursday by reaching base in his 11th consecutive plate appearance.

With one of baseball's keenest eyes and a power stroke, Muncy has parlayed his ability to get on base and drive in runs into an unlikely, late-blooming career.

"I wasn't even aware of that. That's pretty cool," Muncy told Fox of the record. "Biggest thing to me is that means I'm getting on base for my teammates, giving them a chance to drive me in."

The 33-year-old's streak started in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, when he homered and walked two times against the New York Mets.

In Game 3, Muncy homered, singled and walked three times. And in Game 4, he walked his first three times up -- twice against Mets starter Jose Quintana and the final time against reliever Jose Butto.

He extended the record to 12 with a single in the seventh inning against Phil Maton. His streak ended when he struck out against Danny Young in the eighth inning of the Dodgers' 10-2 win.

Muncy broke a record of 10 set by Cincinnati's Billy Hatcher in 1990 and matched by Boston's David Ortiz in 2007. Both players won World Series in those respective seasons.

Muncy, who has spent most of the postseason at third base but in Game 4 was at first to spell an ailing Freddie Freeman, was himself hurt for more than half the season. He was still one of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players, hitting .232/.358/.494 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs in 73 games.