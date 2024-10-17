Jeff Passan breaks down the state of the ALCS after Aaron Judge's homer in Game 2 propelled the Yankees to a 2-0 series lead over the Guardians. (1:56)

CLEVELAND -- The Guardians will start right-hander Gavin Williams in Game 4 of the ALCS on Friday, making the matchup against the New York Yankees a pairing of two pitchers in their postseason debuts.

Making the announcement before Thursday's Game 3, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt offered a straightforward explanation for selecting Williams for what looms as the biggest start of the 25-year-old's career.

"We need a starter for Game 4, and Gavin is ready to go," Vogt said. "He's been good for us all year, and we're excited to give him the ball tomorrow."

Williams went 3-10 with a 4.86 ERA during the regular season over 16 starts, his second campaign in the majors. He struggled at Progressive Field during the regular season, going 0-7 with a 6.55 ERA despite posting a much higher strikeout rate at home (11.5 per nine innings) than on the road (7.7).

"I'm grateful," Williams said. "It's an exciting time. Not many people get this opportunity. For them to trust me, to give me the ball for Game 4 is pretty special."

Neither Williams nor his opponent, Yankees righty Luis Gil, has seen game action since the closing stages of the regular season. They have been staying sharp with simulated games and side sessions.

"I've felt really good," Gil said through a team interpreter. "I felt sharp. The command of the pitches was there, and the execution and the movement of the pitches was there."

Gil, a front-runner for AL Rookie of the Year honors, went 15-7 with a 3.56 ERA during the season.

The Yankees lead the ALCS 2-0 heading into Game 3.