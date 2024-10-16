Open Extended Reactions

The final four teams remaining in the 2024 MLB playoffs are battling for a spot in the World Series, and that means every performance will be analyzed -- and overanalyzed -- based on who does, and doesn't, come through in the highest pressure spots of the season.

But this is also a chance to appreciate the absolutely ridiculous skills of some of the most gifted players in the sport on the biggest stage. From sluggers with top-of-the-charts power and fielders with jaw-dropping defensive ability to pitchers with the nastiest stuff, here is a look at the Statcast standouts of the ALCS and NLCS and how these numbers explain why these players are finding success in October.