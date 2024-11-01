Freddie Freeman credits the Dodgers' perseverance throughout the season to win the 2024 World Series. (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been waiting for a championship parade.

After being unable to have one after his team won the World Series in 2020, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hasn't been shy about his desire for a proper celebration with fans. He explicitly said, "We want that parade," after Los Angeles went up 3-0 against the New York Yankees. That topic came up once again when the Dodgers clinched the franchise's eighth championship after their 7-6 victory in Game 5.

"I talked about getting a parade," Roberts said. "We're going to get our parade this year."

They finally got it Friday.

The festivities began at City Hall before finishing on Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles. The Dodgers continued the party with a special ticketed celebration at Dodger Stadium.

The people of Los Angeles came in droves to support their team. Here are the best moments from the Dodgers' 2024 World Series championship parade.

Dodgers stuck in traffic

Even the champs have to deal with LA traffic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4o7fkr0oKQ — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2024

Kiké Hernández goes shirtless

Kiké Hernández has lost his shirt at the Dodgers parade 😂 pic.twitter.com/dDlNWEZDMO — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2024

Happy birthday, Fernando Valenzuela

Dodgers fans sing happy birthday for Fernando Valenzuela on what would have been his 64th birthday 💙 pic.twitter.com/PzGhQyx75g — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2024

Shohei takes in the experience with Decoy

Shohei Ohtani and Decoy at the Dodgers World Series parade 🐶🏆 pic.twitter.com/dwYQ261F25 — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2024

Dave Roberts calls for more

Dave Roberts and the @Dodgers want another parade next year! pic.twitter.com/zObepGuzzX — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2024

Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw takes the mic