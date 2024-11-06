Open Extended Reactions

SAN ANTONIO -- Right-hander Jacob Waguespack has agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The contract includes a $1.5 million club option for 2026 that could escalate to $2 million if he reaches 20 points, which includes two points for every start and one point for a relief appearance. He agreed to the deal Monday.

Waguespack, 31, broke into the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, finishing with a 5-5 record and 4.38 ERA. He played in Japan in 2022 and 2023 before returning to MLB with the Rays in 2024.

Waguespack made Tampa Bay's Opening Day roster, but sat out a big chunk of the season because of a shoulder injury, throwing 10 innings with a 5.40 ERA.