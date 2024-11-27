Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Jose D. Hernandez was suspended for next year's Arizona Complex League season on Wednesday following a positive test for boldenone and nandrolone under baseball's minor league drug program.

Hernandez, 21, hit .302 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 26 games this year for the ACL Dodgers. The Venezuelan agreed to a contract with the Dodgers in 2019 that included a $10,000 signing bonus.

Twenty players have been suspended this year for positive drug tests, including nine under the minor league program and nine under the new program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada.

Two players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program.

Noelvi Marté, a 22-year-old infielder who was considered Cincinnati's top prospect, missed the first 80 games following a positive test for boldenone.

Toronto infielder Orelvis Martínez was suspended for 80 games on June 23 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug clomiphene, an announcement made two days after his major league debut.