The New York Mets vaulted up the odds to win the World Series at sportsbooks, leapfrogging the New York Yankees, with the addition of superstar Juan Soto.

The Mets moved from +1200 to +750 on Sunday night at ESPN BET after the news broke. The Mets are behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+375). The Atlanta Braves also are +750 to win the World Series at ESPN BET.

The Yankees, who saw Soto bolt for their crosstown rivals, went from +750 to +850 to win the World Series at ESPN BET.

Soto, 26, and the Mets agreed to a 15-year, $765 million deal, the largest contract in North American pro sports history. Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Soto leads baseball in on-base percentage (.421) and walks (769). He set career highs in home runs (41), hits (166) and runs scored (128) last season.

At +750, the Mets have their shortest preseason World Series odds since 2008, according to sports betting archive SportsOddsHistory.com. They are +400 to win the National League pennant, behind only the Dodgers (+200).