Brewers hire Julio Borbón as first-base coach

MILWAUKEE -- Julio Borbón has joined Milwaukee's staff as the Brewers' first-base coach after spending the past three seasons working in the Minnesota Twins organization.

Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold announced the hire of Borbón on Tuesday. Borbón takes over for Quintin Berry, who spent four seasons as the Brewers' first base coach before leaving to become the Chicago Cubs' third base coach.

Borbón, 38, had worked in player development with the Twins as their assistant coordinator of instruction since 2022. He had worked in the New York Yankees' farm system from 2019 to '21.

During his playing career, Borbón appeared in 294 games with the Texas Rangers (2009-11), Cubs (2013) and Baltimore Orioles (2016).

Borbón's addition completes 2024 NL manager of the year Pat Murphy's staff. The rest of the staff includes associate manager Rickie Weeks, field coordinator Néstor Corredor, third-base coach Jason Lane, pitching coach Chris Hook, assistant pitching and strategy coach Jim Henderson, bullpen coach Charlie Greene, lead hitting coach Al LeBoeuf, hitting coaches Connor Dawson and Eric Theisen, assistant coach Daniel de Mondesert and infield coach Matt Erickson. Milwaukee's bullpen catchers will be Christian Correa and Adam Weisenburger.

The only other newcomers on the staff are LeBoeuf and Theisen. Their hires were announced in October.