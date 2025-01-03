Open Extended Reactions

After losing ace Corbin Burnes via free agency, the Baltimore Orioles bolstered their rotation on Friday, agreeing to a one-year contract with veteran right-hander Charlie Morton.

A 17-year veteran and two-time All-Star, Morton posted an 8-10 record with a 4.19 ERA, 167 strikeouts and 65 walks in 30 starts for the Atlanta Braves in 2024.

Morton, 41, has proved to be durable even in the late stages of his career, as he's one of only four pitchers with at least 30 starts in each full season since 2018.

A third-round pick by Atlanta in the 2002 draft, Morton has pitched for the Braves (2008, 2021-23) along with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2009-15), Philadelphia Phillies (2016), Houston Astros (2017-18) and Tampa Bay Rays (2019-20).

He is 138-123 in 383 games (382 starts) with a 4.01 ERA, 2,047 strikeouts and 787 walks.

In 2019 with the Rays, Morton finished 16-6 with a 3.05 ERA in 33 starts, placing third in American League Cy Young Award voting and making the All-Star team for the second consecutive season.

Baltimore catcher Rene Pinto was designated for assignment to open a spot for Morton on the 40-man roster.