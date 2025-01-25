Ja Morant snatches an alley-oop attempt out of the air, then gets an assist on Jaylen Wells' 3-pointer. (0:19)

Ja Morant grabs lob out of the air, gets assist on other end (0:19)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant missed Friday's 139-126 win over the New Orleans Pelicans because of cold symptoms.

Forward Santi Aldama, who left after playing only two quarters Wednesday in a win over Charlotte, also sat out because of illness.

"We had an off day yesterday and they just reported some cold symptoms overnight," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said before the game. "[They] woke up this morning. We opted for rest. Then, as the day went on, they're definitely going to be out tonight. [We're] hopeful for tomorrow. We'll see how they feel."

Multiple Grizzlies players and staff members have dealt with illnesses in recent days.

Morant, 25, ranks second in scoring (21.2 points) for Memphis but has been in and out of the lineup all season because of injuries that have limited him to 26 games.

In his fourth season, Aldama is averaging career highs in points (12.7), rebounds (6.9) and assists (2.7).